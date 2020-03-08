Demi Lovato Shoots Her Shot at Rihanna: “I Just Wanna Make Out”

"I mean, we could do a song together, too."

Fans may be clamoring for Rihanna’s next album, but Demi Lovato wants a little bit more from the elusive icon.

Last time Lovato appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the pop star played a game of “Who’d You Rather?” Choosing between various male and female celebs, she ultimately made it clear that Rihanna is her biggest celebrity crush.

When Lovato returned to the talk show this week, DeGeneres asked if she had heard from Rihanna after publicly sharing her feelings: “I assume she’s called you.”

“She hasn’t! It’s okay,” Lovato said. “I don’t take offense; she is Rihanna.”

“Rihanna, how dare you,” joked DeGeneres, looking directly at the camera.

I haven’t seen @ddLovato for 2 years. She spoke honestly and from the heart. I’m so proud of her. pic.twitter.com/NSvfwujL8R — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 5, 2020

“Look, I just wanna make out, okay? I mean, we could do a song together, too. Maybe we make out in the video. I don’t know… Shooting my shot.”

“You know what? Now she will call you,” DeGeneres told her. Fingers crossed!

But don’t expect Lovato to date RiRi or anyone else anytime soon. “I was on dating apps for a while,” she told DeGeneres. “As I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever. I have to fight those battles on my own, and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself, laughing, taking baths.”

“We are good by ourselves,” the “I Love Me” singer also declared, opening up about her struggles with addiction and body image. “We don’t need a partner.”

The 27-year-old singer revealed in her 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, that she was open to dating men and women. She has declined to further label herself, declaring, “I love who I love.”

“Well, I’m still figuring it out,” she told Andy Cohen last month when asked about her sexuality. “I didn’t officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman, too, until 2017. It was actually, like, emotional but really beautiful.”

Lovato is currently guest-starring as Jenny, Will’s surrogate, on NBC’s Will & Grace. She will appear in the upcoming Netflix comedy Eurovision, and she’s also signed on to host a talk show for Quibi.

A vocal LGBTQ ally who has raised thousands of dollars for GLAAD, Lovato revealed at Logo’s inaugural Trailblazers Honors in 2014 that she had a gay grandfather. She received the Vanguard Award at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards.

