FX Officially Greenlights “Pose,” Ryan Murphy’s Groundbreaking Ball-Culture Musical Series

The series will star five trans actors in leading roles and feature over 50 LGBT characters.

FX announced on Wednesday that it is giving a series order to Pose, the Ryan Murphy drama that will feature the largest cast of transgender series regulars in American TV history.

The musical series takes place in 1980s New York, focusing on “the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe” and the ball culture world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to featuring five trans actors, MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross, in series regular roles, the project recently cast Evan Peters and Kate Mara as a New Jersey couple who get sucked into the glamour of ’80s NYC. James Van Der Beek will play Peters’ financial kingpin boss.

FX/EW

“Along with being a dance musical and an affirming look at American life in the 1980s, I’m so proud that Pose and FX have made history right from the beginning by featuring the most trans series regular actors ever in an American television production,” Murphy said in a statement. “Additionally, the first season of Pose will feature 50-plus LGBTQ characters—a record in American television history.”

As part of the producer’s Half Foundation, the series will also invite trans directors to be guided through his Directing Mentorship Program.

Pose will begin production in February in New York and is scheduled to debut in the summer of 2018.