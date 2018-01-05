Something wicked this way comes.

Kiernan Shipka Cast As Sabrina The Teenage Witch In New Netflix Series

Things are about to get witchy!

Today, Netflix and Archie Comics announced that Kiernan Shipka has been tapped to star as Sabrina the teenage witch in Netflix’s Untitled Sabrina Project, based on the horror comic series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Dream come true! Dream #Sabrina! So excited to make magic with this lady! pic.twitter.com/Lb6bpwTfuk — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 5, 2018

Originally developed at The CW as a companion series to Riverdale, Sabrina received a 20-episode two-season straight to series order from Netflix last year.

Like Riverdale, this Sabrina incarnation will be much darker than the original comic series or the ABC sitcom from the late ’90s starring Melissa Joan Hart. It has been described as “tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.”

Archie Comics

Shipka will play Sabrina Spellman, a half-human, half-witch teenager who balances her dark arts sorceress education at night and maintaining a normal life at Baxter High. She ends up being the only thing that “stands between us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world.”

“We’re all such huge fans of Kiernan’s work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone’s wish list,” said executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. “This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own.”

Shipka was featured on last year’s Feud: Bette and Joan, where she played Bette Davis’ daughter, but she is probably best known for her role as Sally on Mad Men.

Aguirre-Sacasa, wrote the Riverdale pilot, and Lee Toland Krieger, directed it. The two will reprise their roles for the Sabrina pilot.

Not much else is known about this new Sabrina series, but we are hoping that it will include an animatronic Salem.